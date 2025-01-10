MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings across Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — It's another cold night across Arizona!

Freeze Warnings are in effect through Friday morning for much of south-central and southeastern Arizona. This includes areas south and east of Phoenix, like Maricopa, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Florence, and San Tan Valley.

Make sure to wrap any exposed pipes, cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside to protect them from the freezing temperatures.

In the Valley, temperatures will drop to the mid 30s to low 40s this morning with highs back in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Winds will die down across Arizona on Friday and stay fairly light through the weekend.

It will also stay dry and cool through the weekend with potential freezes in parts of the Valley by Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Freeze Warnings take effect from Saturday night through Sunday for for much of south-central Arizona. This includes most of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including Phoenix.

Then, we'll gradually warm things up again next week with highs in the 70s by Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.30" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

