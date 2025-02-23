Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Forecasting the Valley's first 90-degree day of 2025

Jose Ochoa
PHOENIX — It’s a warm start to Cactus League Spring Training in the Valley!

Stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen if you're heading out to a game. The UV index will be peaking around 6 as first pitches go out across the Valley on Sunday, giving us around 30 minutes before the sunburn sets in.

High pressure keeps our forecast sunny and dry and warming things up over the next week.

Phoenix will top out in the low 80s again on Sunday before climbing into the mid- to upper 80s early next week.

We'll also be flirting with daily heat records toward the middle to end of next week as temperatures top out in the upper 80s to low 90s here in Phoenix.

Across the rest of the state temperatures are set to be nearly 10-15 degrees above average through the middle of the week with sunny skies.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.49" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
