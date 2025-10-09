Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood watches in effect as remnants of Priscilla move in

What is left of Priscilla is heading for Arizona in the coming days, and with it comes a flash flooding threat across all of Arizona.
Rain chances come in Thursday as remnants of Priscilla head for Arizona
PHOENIX — Big weather changes are on the way for Arizona as the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla combine with an approaching Pacific storm system, resulting in several days of rain.

Our best chances for widespread, heavy rainfall arrive Thursday through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday looking the most active.

Along with the rain, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. These could bring strong winds, lightning, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours.

Rain totals will vary quite a bit across the state.

Some spots may only see a quarter to half an inch, while others could pick up one to two inches, and a few localized areas may see closer to three inches.

Due to the widespread impacts, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday evening for western, northern, and central Arizona.

Flash flooding will be a big concern statewide, so expect normally dry washes and creeks to flow and watch for water collecting in low-lying areas.

On the brighter side, this wetter pattern will also bring a break from the heat!

Highs will dip into the 80s by the weekend, which is roughly five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Stay with ABC15 as we track these big changes and keep you ahead of the storm.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.29" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

