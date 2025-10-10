MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood watches in effect as remnants of Priscilla and Raymond move in

PHOENIX — Arizona is bracing for days of rain, flooding, and storms as the remnants of two tropical systems move in!

Our best chance for widespread, heavy rain arrives Friday night into Saturday, with showers continuing off and on through Sunday.

Due of the widespread impacts, Friday and Saturday are ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday evening for western, northern, and central Arizona. Flash flooding will be a major concern, with dry washes turning into flowing streams and water collecting in low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms will also be possible at times, bringing strong winds, lightning, small hail, and quick bursts of heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely, with some areas may see less than half an inch, while others could pick up one to two inches.

A few localized spots could even reach closer to three inches.

This wetter pattern will bring a welcome break from the heat.

Highs will fall into the 80s by the weekend, running about five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Stay with ABC15 as we track these changes and keep you ahead of the storm.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.58" (-0.95" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

