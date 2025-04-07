MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 100° day of 2025 possible this week

PHOENIX — Phoenix is heating up fast, and triple-digit temperatures are just around the corner.

High pressure is building over the region this week, pushing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Highs climb into the upper 80s today, reach the 90s by Tuesday, and could hit 100° by the end of the week.

If we reach triple digits, it would be the first time this year and could rank among the top 5 earliest 100-degree days on record in Phoenix.

The forecast calls for highs near 100° Thursday through Saturday, with daily record temperatures at risk.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100° day in early May, so this early-season heat comes with a minor to moderate heat risk, especially for children, seniors, and outdoor workers.

Stay hydrated, limit afternoon activities, and never leave kids or pets in a car, even for a short time.

Temperatures will gradually cool late in the weekend, but stronger winds could increase fire danger across Arizona from Saturday through Monday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.80" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

