MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 100° day of 2025 possible this week

Phoenix will reach the 90s by Tuesday and could flirt with the triple digits by the end of next week. If we hit 100° this week, it would be our first triple-digit day of the year and could be one of the top 5 earliest 100° days in the city's history.
PHOENIX — Phoenix is heating up fast, and triple-digit temperatures are just around the corner.

High pressure is building over the region this week, pushing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Highs climb into the upper 80s today, reach the 90s by Tuesday, and could hit 100° by the end of the week.

If we reach triple digits, it would be the first time this year and could rank among the top 5 earliest 100-degree days on record in Phoenix.

The forecast calls for highs near 100° Thursday through Saturday, with daily record temperatures at risk.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100° day in early May, so this early-season heat comes with a minor to moderate heat risk, especially for children, seniors, and outdoor workers.

Stay hydrated, limit afternoon activities, and never leave kids or pets in a car, even for a short time.

Temperatures will gradually cool late in the weekend, but stronger winds could increase fire danger across Arizona from Saturday through Monday.

__________________________________________

