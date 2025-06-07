WATCH: ASU study looks at risks pollution brings to Hassayampa River Preserve

WICKENBURG, AZ — ASU researchers are assessing environmental concerns at a vital desert oasis 60 miles from Phoenix, the Hassayampa River Preserve.

ASU School of Molecular Sciences Assistant Professor Liza Roger is leading student-driven research into the preserve's health.

The preserve near Wickenburg is facing growing threats from nearby mining, traffic, and wildfire.

Some of the collected data include water quality, soil health, and potential contaminants.

The research will continue each semester as part of a class now offered at the university.

