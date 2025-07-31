MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings in the Valley Friday and Saturday

PHOENIX — High pressure is bringing the heat this week and sending temperatures soaring across Arizona.

Temperatures in the Valley will be between 110 and 113 degrees for the rest of the week and over the weekend.

The peak of the heat will occur Friday and Saturday when the Valley will be under Extreme Heat Warnings.

Friday and Saturday will also be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerous temperatures.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and keep your pets inside too.

If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off.

Up north, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet in elevation until 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures down in the canyon could reach a dangerously hot 110 to 113 degrees.

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring chances for showers and thunderstorms to eastern Arizona over the next few days.

Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of a few isolated storms on Thursday and early Friday. The main threats will be gusty winds and areas of blowing dust.

Then, we'll dry out over the weekend as temperatures sizzle.

Daytime highs could approach 112 degrees on Friday, 113 degrees on Saturday and 112 degrees on Sunday.

By the middle of next week, a slight chance of monsoon storms could return to the forecast, along with another round of extreme heat. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.22" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.77" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

