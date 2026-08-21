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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings extended through next week!

Today looks mostly dry for the Valley, but storms will continue to impact the high country throughout the afternoon. We're also tracking an Extreme Heat Warning across much of central, southern, and western Arizona through Sunday, as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees each day.
Extreme Heat Warning and monsoon storms
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PHOENIX — Extreme heat and monsoon storms continue to impact Arizona.

We'll see a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley through the weekend as most of the monsoon action impacts the high country.

We're also tracking an Extreme Heat Warning across much of central, southern and western Arizona through next Friday, as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees each day.

Now through August 28 are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Stay hydrated. Limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bring your pets indoors. If you have to be out there, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is also in effect on Friday.

Ozone can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate bronchitis and other lung disease, and weaken the body's ability to fight infection. If you have asthma, COPD or another respiratory condition, stay inside during the afternoon hours.

Kids, older adults and anyone exercising outdoors can feel the effects too. Watch for itchy eyes, nose and throat, along with wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

We can all help keep the pollution problem from getting worse. Drive your gas-powered vehicle as little as possible this week. Carpool, work from home and refuel after dark.

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2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.53" (-2.96" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.21" (-0.36" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
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