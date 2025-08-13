MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning today as monsoon storm chances return

PHOENIX — Extreme heat grips the Valley for one more day!

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect here until 8 p.m. tonight, meaning today is another ABC15 Weather Action Day, a reminder to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets.

Hot surfaces such as car doors, steering wheels, and playground equipment can cause serious burns within seconds, so avoid direct contact whenever possible.

Extreme Heat Warnings are also in effect across western Arizona along the Colorado River, Marble and Glen canyons through this evening, and for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday evening.

A Heat Advisory is in place for the Northwest Plateau of Mohave County until 8 p.m.

Temperatures will gradually cool toward the end of the week as monsoon moisture moves in and storm chances increase.

In southern Arizona, storms today may bring gusty winds and blowing dust.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect this afternoon for much of the region, including northwest Pinal County. People with respiratory issues should plan to stay indoors until storms pass, as visibility could quickly drop to near zero.

If you encounter blowing dust on the road, pull completely off the pavement, put your car in park, turn off all lights, and take your foot off the brake. Remember, “Pull Aside, Stay Alive.”

Here in the Valley, a few isolated storms are possible this evening, with the best chances coming Thursday and Friday.

Threats include gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, and dangerous lightning.

Storm chances will taper off over the weekend with temperatures likely ramping up once again.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.62" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.14" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

