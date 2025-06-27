MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up again in Arizona.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to approach 112 to 115 degrees in the Valley.

As temperatures get dangerously hot and the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and bring your pets inside during the heat of the day, too.

Air Quality is also an issue for the Valley Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa county for Friday with a Ozone High Pollution Watch for Saturday and Sunday.

Remember to limit time outside if you suffer from any respiratory issues likes asthma or COPD. Try to carpool or use public transportation, do not use gas powered equipment or off-road vehicles.

There are signs we could see our first round of monsoon storms in the Valley during the first week of July. We'll keep you posted as we get closer!

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

