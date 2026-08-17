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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat returns to Arizona this week

Dry and calm for now in the valley but this week our temperatures will soar above 110 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning will begin Monday through Friday for Arizona's lower deserts, which includes Metro Phoenix, as temperatures range between 108-112 degrees each day.
Extreme heat this week as storm chances return
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PHOENIX — Dangerous heat returns to the Valley this week!

An Extreme Heat Warning takes effect today for the Valley and much of central and southern Arizona, with temperatures climbing above 110 degrees each day.

Due to the extreme heat, every day this week is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take steps to protect yourself, your family and your pets from the dangerous heat.

Stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when temperatures are at their hottest, and bring pets inside during those hours as well.

If you do need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning to cool down.

By the end of the week, monsoon moisture returns to much of Arizona, bringing a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers in the Valley from Thursday through Sunday.

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2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.97" (-3.40" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.65" (-0.80" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
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See the full 7-Day forecast

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