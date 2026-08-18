MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat alerts across Arizona

PHOENIX — Dangerous heat continues in the Valley this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning covers much of central, southern and western Arizona through Friday, with temperatures topping 110 degrees every day.

A separate Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday.

Due to the extreme heat, every day this week is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take steps now to protect yourself, your family and your pets.

Be sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when temperatures peak, and bring pets indoors during those hours too. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Some relief is on the way.

Monsoon moisture returns to much of Arizona by midweek, bringing a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers in the Valley from Wednesday through Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.97" (-3.43" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.65" (-0.83" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

