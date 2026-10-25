Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up for now

Drying out and warming up, but rain chances are in sight again this week
Drying out and warming up
Posted

PHOENIX — An area of low pressure is bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to Arizona this weekend.

This storm will clear out by Sunday and you can expect drier weather as we head into the new week.

Temperatures will climb into to low to mid 80s on Sunday and Monday, before reaching the mid to upper 80s through midweek.

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s each morning across the Valley.

Clouds move back in by Wednesday and we could see a river of moisture set up across our region by late week, bringing rain chances back.

As of now it looks like rain chances return Thursday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms possible by Friday.

Showers and storms could linger into the Halloween weekend, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_8b16a89e844f4255b33111380d519d44.jpg

Impact Earth

Where does Arizona's water actually go? A look inside the numbers

Garrett Archer
poster_1e0a3b5450ce48bcae78272287808e1b.jpg

Impact Earth

The states' agreements for the Colorado River have expired, what happens next?

Ben Winslow
Drought Scottsdale Water

Scottsdale News

Scottsdale's water recycling program hits election-year backlash

Associated Press

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.57" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Report a typo