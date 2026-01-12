Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry, mild and breezy week ahead

We're expecting sunny conditions and highs in the 70s all week long!
Dry, sunny and warmer week on tap
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — It's going to be a dry, mild, and sunny week ahead for Arizona.

We're in for another breezy day today, but winds will be weaker compared to Sunday. The strongest gusts will be focused in the foothills and higher elevations, and range between 25-30 mph.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be on a steady rise through the week as a ridge of high pressure intensifies along the West Coast.

Afternoon highs in the Valley will be in the low 70s to start the week and warm to the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Despite the warming trend, expect chilly mornings with Valley lows in the 40s through Wednesday morning.

More Impact Earth stories:
Data computing computer

Arizona News

Two S. AZ data centers move forward — so do fights over power, water and growth

Associated Press
penguins.png

Impact Earth

WATCH: How ASU study of Antarctic penguins is helping us understand our world

Justin Hobbs
Colorado River

Impact Earth

New federal draft outlines options for Colorado River management after 2026

Adam Klepp

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.12" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen