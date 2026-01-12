MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry, mild and breezy week ahead

PHOENIX — It's going to be a dry, mild, and sunny week ahead for Arizona.

We're in for another breezy day today, but winds will be weaker compared to Sunday. The strongest gusts will be focused in the foothills and higher elevations, and range between 25-30 mph.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be on a steady rise through the week as a ridge of high pressure intensifies along the West Coast.

Afternoon highs in the Valley will be in the low 70s to start the week and warm to the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Despite the warming trend, expect chilly mornings with Valley lows in the 40s through Wednesday morning.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.12" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

