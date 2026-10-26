MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drier and warmer days, but rain chances return ahead of Halloween weekend

PHOENIX — As our latest storm system finally clears out, you can expect a stretch of drier, warmer days as we kick off the new week.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s through the first half of the week, putting highs right near normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s each morning across the Valley.

Clouds move back in by Wednesday and we could see a river of moisture set up across our region by late week and into the weekend, bringing a surge in rain chances!

Rain chances begin to climb late Thursday, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms possible by Friday.

Rain chances will be more hit and miss on Saturday, before an even stronger, wetter storm system moves in on Sunday.

While it's still too early to determine exactly how much rain we'll see, it's possible parts of the Valley could pick up more than an inch of rain from Friday to Sunday, and we could see more than two inches in some parts of the high country!

Showers and thunderstorms could impact your Halloween weekend plans, so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.59" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar