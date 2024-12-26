MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler temps and air quality alerts

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying cool for another day, with another round of air quality alerts in place.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a “No Burn Day” for Thursday and Friday, meaning burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited.

Air quality will be at its worst during the early morning and late-night hours, so if you have a respiratory condition such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, try to limit your time outdoors during those periods.

Morning lows will still feel chilly, dipping into the mid-40s across the Valley. Even so, those temperatures remain a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs, however, will slide into the mid-to-upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up by the weekend, trending back into the 70s by Saturday all the way through the beginning of the new year.

As of Dec. 25, Phoenix’s average temperature for the month is 63.1 degrees. That beats the all-time record for December, which was 61.3 degrees, set in 1980. With above-average temperatures sticking around a little longer, there’s a good chance we’ll break that record.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.55" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

