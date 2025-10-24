MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air to end the week before the 90s return in the Valley

PHOENIX — It's a nice end to the week in the Valley!

Our latest cool-down has brought temperatures down into the low to mid 80s and we'll stay there today, too.

High pressure will build in again over the weekend and early next week, sending temperatures back into the low 90s by Tuesday.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, but we’ve had 90s as late as mid-November back in 2020.

We are expecting another drop just in time for Halloween. Right now, it looks like highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with Trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s on Halloween night.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.70" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

