MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coldest air of the season, Freeze Warnings in outlying Valley spots Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Bundle up!

We're tracking the coldest air of the season so far.

Valley temperatures will plummet into 30s by early Saturday morning with outlying areas getting close to the freezing point.

A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight for many spots just east and southeast of Phoenix, including places like Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Maricopa, Casa Grande, Florence, Globe, Miami, Superior, San Carlos, and nearby communities.

Freeze Warnings are also in effect for areas west of the Valley, like Wickenburg, Aguila and portions of La Paz County, including Quartzsite.

Always remember the 4 P's during a freeze: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Take action to protect them from freezing temperatures.

Cold temperatures can cause frost, which can harm plants, crops, and even outdoor water pipes if they are not protected.

People in these areas should cover plants, bring sensitive plants indoors, and protect water pipes by wrapping them, draining them, or letting them drip slowly to keep them from freezing.

As our forecast dries out this weekend and next week, temperatures will gradually warm up.

Highs will be back in the 70s here in the Valley by Monday, with overnight lows climbing into the mid 40s to low 50s next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.09" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

