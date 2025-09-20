Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue across Arizona this weekend

FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Jose Ochoa
FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — It's going to be a dry start to the weekend in the Valley, but storm chances are still in play across the high country.

Valley temperatures will climb into the low 100s on Saturday afternoon, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Then, another disturbance will increase cloud coverage on Sunday and Monday and could bring more shower and thunderstorm activity to parts of our state, including right here in the Valley.

Temperatures will drop, too.

Look for highs in the upper 90s on Monday with overnight lows in the 70s across much of the Valley.

High pressure will take over toward the middle of next week, bringing in drier air and hotter conditions to Arizona for the first few days of fall.

Phoenix could top out near 103 degrees next Wednesday before another dose of cooler air arrives toward the end of next week.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_f1ef4e8232754a038a83dab9cbd5f0f4.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: Doctors warn of hidden health risks tied to extreme weather

Justin Hobbs
poster_d0cb2b4e22164c4ea65dbbd115af2688.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: NAU researchers help develop nationwide database to help fight wildfires

Kennedi Humble, Ashlee DeMartino
solar panels

Local News

From solar to electric vehicles, energy tax incentives ending soon

Lillian Donahue

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.80" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen