FORECAST: Breezes and unseasonably warm weather continue into the new week

PHOENIX — Warm and dry weather will continue for the next few days as high pressure remains in control.

Look for Valley highs in the upper 90s and low 100s each day this week, with Wednesday and Thursday the hottest days.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 100-degree day in early October, but there are some years the triple-digit heat hangs on until just days before Halloween.

Overnight lows will remain unseasonably warm too, only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

Dry weather will continue across Arizona through the early part of the weekend.

We're also tracking Hurricane Rachel in the Eastern Pacific. Its remnant moisture could bring rain chances to Arizona late this weekend into early next week.

Stay tuned for further updates.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

