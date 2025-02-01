MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up this weekend across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Say goodbye to our brief taste of winter, we've got a big warm-up on the way!

High pressure is building in and sending temperatures into record territory.

Phoenix will top out in the mid 70s today, before climbing into the 80s by Sunday.

Overnight lows will climb too with much of the Valley only dropping into 50s each morning in that 7-day.

The peak of the warmth will hit on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures approach the mid 80s in some Valley locations.

Right now, Phoenix is looking to hit 85 degrees on Tuesday, putting us on par to tie that day's record.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees toward the middle to end of next week as a storm system tracks to our north, but right now our forecast here in the Valley is still looking dry with temperatures well above normal.

That means perfect weather is expected for this year's Phoenix Open. We'll see mostly sunny skies, light winds, no frost delays and highs in the mid 70s from Thursday to next Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.86" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

