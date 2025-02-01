Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up this weekend across Arizona!

FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Jose Ochoa
FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Say goodbye to our brief taste of winter, we've got a big warm-up on the way!

High pressure is building in and sending temperatures into record territory.

Phoenix will top out in the mid 70s today, before climbing into the 80s by Sunday.

Overnight lows will climb too with much of the Valley only dropping into 50s each morning in that 7-day.

The peak of the warmth will hit on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures approach the mid 80s in some Valley locations.

Right now, Phoenix is looking to hit 85 degrees on Tuesday, putting us on par to tie that day's record.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees toward the middle to end of next week as a storm system tracks to our north, but right now our forecast here in the Valley is still looking dry with temperatures well above normal.

That means perfect weather is expected for this year's Phoenix Open. We'll see mostly sunny skies, light winds, no frost delays and highs in the mid 70s from Thursday to next Sunday.

More Impact Earth stories:
Electric Cars

Local News

Local organization hosts hands-on events highlighting electric vehicles

abc15.com staff
Gilbert dead grass

Impact Earth

Governor's office sends more money to water agency for conservation projects

Adam Klepp
Navajo Nation Monument Valley

Arizona News

Arizona tribes awarded funds for climate resilience

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.86" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen