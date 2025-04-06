MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm up in store for Arizona

PHOENIX — We're turning up the heat in Phoenix!

High pressure builds back in next week, bringing temperatures nearly 10-15 degrees above average.

Phoenix will reach the 90s by Tuesday and could flirt with the triple digits by the end of next week.

If we hit 100° next Thursday or Friday, it would be our first triple-digit day of the year and one of the top 5 earliest 100° days in the city's history. A high of 100° on Friday would be record-setting for that date.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day around the beginning of May.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.77" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

