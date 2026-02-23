Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up across Arizona this week

Our latest winter storm has moved out, and high pressure is building in. That means a big warm-up is coming!
Big warm-up coming, could we approach 90 degrees?
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A strong ridge of high pressure is now building over the Desert Southwest, bringing a major warm-up to Arizona this week!

Highs across the Valley will climb into the mid 80s to start the week, then continue warming into the upper 80s by midweek.

By Thursday and into the weekend, several locations across the Phoenix metro could reach or even top 90 degrees!

That puts daily record highs in jeopardy where temperatures could approach some of the warmest February readings on record.

Widespread Minor HeatRisk is expected to develop by Wednesday and continue into the weekend as daytime highs run 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Overnight lows will also turn milder, staying in the 60s later this week.

Temperatures may ease slightly early next week as the ridge begins to weaken, but highs are still expected to remain above normal and in the 80s.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.29" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

