MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big cool-down this weekend across all of Arizona

PHOENIX — After topping out in the low 100s Friday, the Valley will drop into the upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend!

Breezy to windy conditions will continue for Saturday but gusts won't be as strong most areas will have gusts around 20-30 mph.

Those winds will usher in cooler air, dropping temperatures 8 to 12 degrees across Arizona by Saturday.

Temperatures will start to climb again early next week with Valley highs in the mid 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, rain chances will be back in the forecast as we track remnant tropical moisture moving in from a storm soon to be named Priscilla.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.18" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

