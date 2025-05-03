MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes coming to Arizona this weekend!

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to the weekend in the Valley!

Phoenix will climb into the mid 90s again Saturday afternoon, putting us just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak storm system moving through could bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the high country and across northern Arizona, but our Saturday forecast in the Valley looks dry.

Then, a stronger storm system will move in on Sunday, bringing gusty winds, rain and snow chances, and a big dose of cool air.

Winds could gust over 40 mph across the high country and southern Arizona on Sunday afternoon, increasing the risk of wildfires.

Southern Arizona is under a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday, which may be upgraded to a warning as we get closer.

Sunday’s winds will also kick up a lot of blowing dust, prompting a High Pollution Advisory in the Valley from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

If you have asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, limit your time outside on Sunday afternoon as the dust picks up. The worst of it will be between 1 and 6 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop 10 to 20 degrees across Arizona by Sunday as this storm system tracks through. That will put the Valley back in the upper 70s to low 80s that afternoon.

Snow levels could dip to around 6,500 feet by Monday morning, with Flagstaff possibly picking up an inch or two or snow.

Here in the Valley, we’ll see a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening. Some spots could pick up around a tenth of an inch of rain.

Isolated rain chances will linger into Monday and Tuesday, before the storm finally clears out.

Then, high pressure will return and heat us back into the 90s by Thursday.

