MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes ahead as our next storm moves in by the end of the week

PHOENIX — We're tracking some big changes this week as our next storm moves in.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop, and we could see rain and snow across Arizona by the end of the week.

Here in the Valley, expect breezes back in the forecast on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with gusts at 25 to 30 mph.

Up north and out east, it will get windy. As conditions remain dry on Wednesday and Thursday, those high winds will lead to heightened wildfire danger.

Red Flag Warnings, also known as Fire Weather Warnings, are in effect across southeastern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday. Watch out for gusts at 40 to 50 mph.

Fire Weather Watches are also in effect along the Mogollon Rim and across eastern Arizona for Thursday. These could be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings too as we get closer.

Any fires that break out will grow very quickly, so please make sure to be cautious so we don't have any human-sparked wildfires this week.

Follow local fire restrictions and make sure campfires are out completely if they are allowed.

Do not flick cigarettes out the window or on the ground, avoid outdoor shooting, don't park or drive over dry grass, and check your vehicle to make sure nothing is dragging that could cause a spark.

Chances of rain and snow will arrive by Friday, improving fire conditions across our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a chance of scattered showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning with up to a tenth of an inch of rain in some neighborhoods.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 6,500 feet by late Friday night, so only our highest elevations will see any.

Flagstaff could pick up one to three inches of snow, but we'll keep you posted on this as we get closer.

As the cooler settles in, temperatures will drop 15 to 20 degrees across our state by the end of the week.

That will put Valley temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday with early morning lows in the 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s, which is right near normal for this time of year.

Then, we'll warm back into the low 90s as our forecast stays dry early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.87" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

