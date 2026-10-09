MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes across Arizona heading into the weekend

PHOENIX — Hot and dry weather continues today, and then BIG changes start this weekend.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s today as high pressure remains in control.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 100-degree day in early October, but there are some years the triple-digit heat hangs on until just days before Halloween.

So far in 2026, we've had 130 days in the triple digits, which is the fifth most on record.

Overnight lows will remain unseasonably warm too, only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s for Saturday and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will start to drop over the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west.

That storm will also tap into Hurricane Rachel, bringing high winds and rain to Arizona.

We may see a few isolated showers as early as Friday, but the real rain chances arrive over the weekend.

Thunderstorms are possible Saturday through Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected on Sunday.

Windy conditions are also likely Sunday afternoon, with gusts over 40 mph possible in the Valley.

Parts of the Phoenix metro could pick up half an inch to an inch of rain by Tuesday evening.

We're also going to get a big drop in temperatures! Valley highs will fall into the 80s by Sunday and continue to cool into the 70s by the middle of next week.

At this point, it looks like we'll start to dry back out in the Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.78" (-2.72" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

