MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona winter storm brings rain, snow, and travel impacts this weekend

PHOENIX — A winter storm is moving into Arizona as we head into the weekend!

With rain and snow likely impacting road travel and outdoor activities, Friday and Saturday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to prepare for this storm and adjust your plans as needed.

We could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in parts of the Phoenix metro area. We may see a few thunderstorms with hail or graupel (a softer, squishier pellet) in the mix, too.

In the high country, the snow level will start out around 7,000 feet in elevation on Friday before lowering to around 5,500 feet by Saturday evening.

Accumulating snow is likely above 6,000 feet, with hazardous travel expected Saturday along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far eastern Arizona near the White Mountains from Friday evening through Sunday morning. Three to 12 inches of snow is possible above 6,500 feet. Another advisory is in place for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau from Friday evening through Saturday evening, where two to six inches of snow is possible.

Winds will pick up a bit, too. Gusts will top out near 25 mph in the Valley and near 30 mph across the high country.

The cooler air with this storm will finally get temperatures back down near normal for this time of year.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley this weekend before the 70s return next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.49" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

