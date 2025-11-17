MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm moving in! ABC15 Weather Action Day on Tuesday

PHOENIX — As one storm moves out, another is on the way!

Today is looking mostly dry and mild with highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the 50s.

A quick round of isolated showers is possible late in the afternoon and evening in the Valley, but rain chances increase overnight into Tuesday as the next storm arrives.

Due to the storm affecting Tuesday morning's commute, an ABC15 Weather Action Day has been issued.

Rain totals from Tuesday into Wednesday could reach one half to one inch in parts of the Valley, with localized flash flooding possible near burn scars in the high country.

Snow is also likely Tuesday night into Wednesday in Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim.

Snow levels will drop to around 7,000 to 8,000 feet, and Flagstaff could pick up an inch or two of snow.

A third storm system is expected late next week and will bring another round of colder air, rain, and mountain snow.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.29" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

