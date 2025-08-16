MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of monsoon storms before a big warm-up next week

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture has been surging into the Valley, dumping heavy rain in several spots.

Parts of northeast Scottsdale have already picked up nearly two inches!

Beyond the rain, some neighborhoods have also faced gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, and flooding.

In fact, flooding could also be an issue in the high country today. A Flood Watch is up for parts of the Kaibab Plateau, including recently burned areas near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

We’re likely not done yet in the Valley, either!

More storms could fire up later this evening, bringing all the classic monsoon hazards: strong winds, reduced visibility in blowing dust, heavy downpours, localized flooding, and dangerous lightning.

Storm chances fade over the weekend as highs return to around 105 degrees in Phoenix.

High pressure returns next week, pushing temperatures back above 110 by Wednesday and Thursday.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.20" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

