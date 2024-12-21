MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another day of record warmth with continued air quality issues

PHOENIX — Phoenix reaches for the records once again, so far today we have hit 82 degrees breaking our old record of 78 degrees sety back in 1954.

We will stay in record territory again for Saturday as high pressure remains firmly entrenched in Arizona!

So far, we've had 5 days this month with highs in the 80s. December 2024 is now tied with 1950, 1940, and 1939 for the second most 80s on record. The all-time record is seven days in December with highs in the 80s, which was set in 1980.

Even though temperatures will start to come down over the weekend, we could still break the record high of 78 degrees on Saturday. After Saturday we will be close to record for Sunday and Monday but likely just shy of breaking them.

Morning lows will still be chilly, dropping to the mid-40s to low-50s across the Valley later this week, but even those temperatures are a few degrees above average.

As of December 19th, the overall average temperature in Phoenix this month has been 62.8 degrees. This is on pace to be the warmest December ever recorded! The all-time record is an overall average temperature of 61.3 degrees, set in 1980.

With the stagnant air due to high pressure, air quality remains an issue the rest of the week and weekend.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a "No Burn Day" for today and Saturday, which means that burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has also issued a High Pollution Advisory for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Air quality will be at its worst in the early morning and late night hours, so limit your time outside at that time of day if you have any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD.

Temperatures are expected to trend down as we head toward Christmas, but will likely still be in the 70s this year for the holiday.

There's even a slight chance of wintry weather in northern Arizona on Christmas Day as a potential storm moves in.

Stay tuned to ABC15 for further updates.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.41" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

