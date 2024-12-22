MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts continue, cool down on the way

PHOENIX — For a fourth consecutive day, Phoenix hit record-high temperatures. The temperatures reached 79 degrees Saturday, breaking the old record of 78 set in 2023.

So far, we've had 5 days this month with highs in the 80s. December 2024 is now tied with 1950, 1940, and 1939 for the second most 80s on record. The all-time record is seven days in December with highs in the 80s, which was set in 1980.

Even though temperatures will start to come down over the end of the weekend into next week, we're going to stay well above normal headed into the holiday week. We will be close to the record for Sunday and Monday but likely just shy of tying them.

Morning lows will still be chilly, dropping to the mid-40s to low-50s across the Valley, but even those temperatures are a few degrees above average.

As of December 20th, the overall average temperature in Phoenix this month has been 63.1 degrees. The all-time record is an overall average temperature of 61.3 degrees, set in 1980. At this point we are tied for that record spot and very well could surpass it as temperatures will remain above average this week.

Due to stagnant air caused by high pressure, air quality remains an issue throughout this weekend.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a "No Burn Day" for Sunday, which means that burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has also issued a High Pollution Advisory for Sunday.

Air quality will be at its worst in the early morning and late night hours, so limit your time outside at that time of day if you have any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD.

Temperatures are expected to trend down as we head toward Christmas, but will likely still be in the low 70s this year for the holiday.

There's even a slight chance of wintry weather in northern Arizona on Christmas Day as a potential storm moves in.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.41" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

