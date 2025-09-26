MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC 15 Weather Action Day as severe storms pack punch today

PHOENIX — Today will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as big weather changes impact your day.

A storm system is moving in with wind, rain and a major cool-down.

Valley temperatures will drop by nearly 15 degrees on Friday, putting highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop too, with the best chances in the Valley happening between lunchtime and sunset on Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms could bring over a half an inch to an inch of rain to parts of the Phoenix metro area, with higher totals in the higher terrain.

That much rain will raise the risk of flooding, so the Valley will be under a Flood Watch though this evening.

Flood Watches today also extend east and southeast of the Valley, including for places like Miami, Hayden, Casa Grande, Tortilla Flat, Cactus Forest, Apache Junction, Sunflower, Coolidge, Punkin Center, San Carlos, Winkelman, Florence, Peridot, Globe, Superior, and Fountain Hills.

Across southeastern Arizona, including Tucson and Safford, Flood Watches will be in effect through Saturday.

Flooding may occur in rivers, washes, and other low-lying areas, as well as in city streets and low-water crossings, making travel dangerous. So, turn around if you encounter flooding and do not attempt to drive through it.

There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms, which could bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.

Storm chances continue Saturday and we may even see a few spotty storms on Sunday before we dry back out.

Look for Valley highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today through Monday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

With just a few days left in our monsoon season, this storm system could bring some much-needed rain to our below-normal 2025 season. So far, Phoenix is running more than an inch below normal this monsoon.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.89" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

