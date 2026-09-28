LIVE UPDATES: Storms bring flood watches, power outages and flight delays to Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Odalys has already moved in from the south, bringing clouds and showers to parts of Arizona Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday are ABC15 Weather Action Days, and we are already seeing the impacts from these storms.



Seeing storm activity in your area? Send your best weather photos and videos to share@abc15.com.

Track the latest updates from this storm system below:

10:45 a.m.

10:33 a.m.

The SRP outage map shows about 1,200 utility customers without power in the Valley.

The APS outage map shows there are approximately 300 utility customers without power in the Valley.

10:30 a.m.

The FAA says there are departure delays impacting Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, averaging 15 minutes (and increasing) due to thunderstorms.

7:35 a.m.