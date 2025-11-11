WATCH: Arizona State University professor studies how sweat can keep us cool

Many of us would agree that sweating in the extreme heat is gross and uncomfortable. But one Arizona State University Scientist would disagree.

He and his team of researchers are using sweaty people to see how our salty skin can help protect us during the hot summer months.

The study looks at how the body sweats and how the evaporation of our sweat helps with the body's cooling process.

The experiment put people in a heat suit to stimulate sweating, then, using a micro-camera to zoom close to the skin, they can watch how the sweat glands turn on and off.

The key part turned out to be the salt deposits left behind in the process.

Take an inside look at the study and the potential impacts from this learning by watching the story in the player above.