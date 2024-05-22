Saguaros and native plants threatened by wildfires and invasive species

PHOENIX — In the Tonto National Forest, more than 14,000 acres of Arizona land, including palo verde trees, mesquite trees, and saguaros, are up in flames.

Challie Facemire, with the Desert Botanical Garden, says it's a sight that will likely be commonplace as our planet continues heating up.

"As things become hotter and drier, with heavier fuel loads, we're going to see them more frequently," Facemire stated.

The saguaro, however, isn't adapted to constant fires. In a study by the U.S. Forest Service on two separate wildfires, more than 30% of saguaros post-fire that hadn't been killed outright died within 10 years anyway due to fire damage, disease, and other issues.

This allows invasive species like stinknet, buffelgrass, and red brome to take over, creating more problems for crews trying to contain the flames.

"The invasive plants can fill those areas that are normally between desert plants, which slows fires; then, it'll just go right across the landscape, making it burn faster, hotter, and harder to control," Facemire said.

The Desert Botanical Garden does have a group called the "Desert Defenders" that focuses on finding, mapping, and removing invasive species at local parks and preserves. There are volunteer forces within the group, Facemire said, that go out and organize invasive plant pulls.

To learn how you can volunteer, click on the Desert Defenders link here.