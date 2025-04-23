Report: Phoenix among worst for ozone pollution

PHOENIX — There’s something in the air in Arizona — and that’s not exactly good news.

The American Lung Association (ALA) just released its annual State of the Air report, highlighting air quality trends across the country. Once again, the Phoenix metro area finds itself ranked among the worst cities for ozone pollution, coming in fourth worst nationwide. This is slightly worse than last year, when the Phoenix area claimed the fifth spot.

“Ozone can act like a sunburn to the lungs, while particle pollution can also cause premature death and other serious health effects, asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, and particle pollution can also cause lung cancer,” said

JoAnna Strother with the American Lung Association.

The Valley did see some good news when it comes to particle pollution, with levels dropping compared to previous years.

Still, experts warn that both ozone and particle pollution come with serious health risks like increased risk of asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, and even lung cancer.

According to the report, nationwide, 46% of Americans are living in places with unhealthy levels of pollution.

Children, seniors, or anyone with asthma are the most vulnerable to ozone pollution, and doctors recommend staying indoors on bad air days and avoiding strenuous activity outside.

You can check where other Arizona cities and counties rank here.