Phoenix to build dozens of structures at major intersections for Sidewalk Shade Project

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Sidewalk Shade Project is aiming to make some of the Valley's sizzling-hot streets a little safer and more tolerable.

Early plans show that more than two dozen shade structures are going to be built at major intersections and crosswalks, including 19th and Dunlap avenues, 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, and 16th and Roosevelt streets.

The designs for each structure have environmental elements in mind and will feature designs by local artists.

The Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, the Streets Transportation Department, and the Department of Arts and Culture are working together on the project, according to the city.

Learn more about the project and get the latest updates here.