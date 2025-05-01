New dredging equipment will be major tool in providing reliable water to homes

MESA, AZ — Dredging canals is set to become more efficient thanks to new technology being installed in the Valley.

The state-of-the-art dredging system will remove built-up sand and silt three to four times faster than ever.

By preventing sediment from spilling into canals, the project ensures cleaner, more reliable water for homes and farms across the region.

ABC15 meteorologist Justin Hobbs gets a look at the new dredge, seeing how it works and how it compares to the old system. You can watch his tour in the video player above.