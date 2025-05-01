Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

New dredging equipment will be major tool in providing reliable water to homes

The new system can remove sand and silt three to four times faster than older equipment
Dredging canals is set to become more efficient thanks to new technology being installed in the Valley. The state-of-the-art dredging system will remove built-up sand and silt three to four times faster than ever. By preventing sediment from spilling into canals, the project ensures cleaner, more reliable water for homes and farms across the region.
SRP canal clean up
Posted

MESA, AZ — Dredging canals is set to become more efficient thanks to new technology being installed in the Valley.

The state-of-the-art dredging system will remove built-up sand and silt three to four times faster than ever.

By preventing sediment from spilling into canals, the project ensures cleaner, more reliable water for homes and farms across the region.

ABC15 meteorologist Justin Hobbs gets a look at the new dredge, seeing how it works and how it compares to the old system. You can watch his tour in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen