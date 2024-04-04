Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

How the Final Four organizers are helping keep the Valley cleaner and greener

ABC15 looks into the sustainability efforts of the latest major event in the Valley
Final Four.jpg
Phoenix Business Journal
The NCAA will hold the Men's Final Four college basketball championships in Phoenix in 2024. The Final Four 2024 logo was unveiled on Dec. 6, 2022.
Final Four.jpg
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:28:53-04

PHOENIX — While the Final Four festivities will likely give a big boost to the Valley’s economy, the committee is also making sure it makes a positive impact on the environment.

There are partnerships between those who make the Final Four events happen and local organizations aimed at beautification and “greening” improvements, renewable energy, waste diversion, and food recovery.

“It’s really just trying to mitigate that environmental impact. The Phoenix Convention Center has a great relationship with APS. They have committed to providing 100% green renewable energy while Fan Fest is happening during the Final Four. They are providing this through renewable energy certificates,” said Jennie Patel, the head of social responsibility and volunteers for the Phoenix Final Four Local Organizing Committee.

Extra food from the events will be collected and donated to local non-profits and groups like Waste Not, United Food Bank, and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

FULL SECTION: Impact Earth

It also comes down to reusing the decorations and materials used throughout the Valley. Officials say they will be collecting items like carpets, lumber, decorations, and other items that can be given new life through various non-profits around the Phoenix area.

The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee is also hosting a series of “Keep Phoenix Beautiful” recycling events for the community, with the next happening on April 6 at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

“The community is invited to drop off used electronics, bikes, food, clothing, books, office supplies, school supplies, furniture and more, to avoid them going to the landfill,” according to event organizers.

For more information on how to participate, click here.

RELATED STORIES
How ABC15 book drive donations helped kids get to the Final Four of reading How to get FREE transit passes for Final Four festivities Spring training stadiums putting emphasis on sustainability Scottsdale the 'pioneer' of toilet-to-tap water sustainability

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018