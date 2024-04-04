How the Final Four organizers are helping keep the Valley cleaner and greener

PHOENIX — While the Final Four festivities will likely give a big boost to the Valley’s economy, the committee is also making sure it makes a positive impact on the environment.

There are partnerships between those who make the Final Four events happen and local organizations aimed at beautification and “greening” improvements, renewable energy, waste diversion, and food recovery.

“It’s really just trying to mitigate that environmental impact. The Phoenix Convention Center has a great relationship with APS. They have committed to providing 100% green renewable energy while Fan Fest is happening during the Final Four. They are providing this through renewable energy certificates,” said Jennie Patel, the head of social responsibility and volunteers for the Phoenix Final Four Local Organizing Committee.

Extra food from the events will be collected and donated to local non-profits and groups like Waste Not, United Food Bank, and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

It also comes down to reusing the decorations and materials used throughout the Valley. Officials say they will be collecting items like carpets, lumber, decorations, and other items that can be given new life through various non-profits around the Phoenix area.

The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee is also hosting a series of “Keep Phoenix Beautiful” recycling events for the community, with the next happening on April 6 at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

“The community is invited to drop off used electronics, bikes, food, clothing, books, office supplies, school supplies, furniture and more, to avoid them going to the landfill,” according to event organizers.

