Arizona farmers could lose millions in crops in 2025 due to natural disasters

PHOENIX — Natural disasters are having a significant impact on the nation's food supply, as farmers lose millions of dollars in crops each year due to Mother Nature's force.

In Arizona, the expected loss for 2025 is roughly $2.8 million, with the average farm loss at just under $2,000.

The worst hazard for the state is drought, followed closely by heat waves.

For local cotton farmer Nancy Caywood of Caywood Farms, Mother Nature has hurt her farm in more ways than one.

"This drought [has been] going on year after year. We've seen dry canals and it hurts because you know you are trying to hang on to your family legacy, and you are trying so hard to make ends meet, and it's going to catch up one of these days," said Caywood.

