FORECAST: Warmer end to the week as we flirt with 90 degrees

The forecast is looking fantastic as we enter our bragging season.

Mornings across the Phoenix metro will be clear and cool so grab a light sweater if you’re headed out early.

High pressure is starting to build so we'll gradually warm things up in the afternoon hours Thursday and Friday.

Highs will reach the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Then, we'll drop back into the mid-80s over the weekend.

As we head into next week, all eyes are on a big storm system that will be impacting California and the Pacific Northwest.

As it passes to our north Monday night and Tuesday, winds will pick up and we may even see some showers here in Arizona.

The best rain and snow chances will be north of Flagstaff, but there's even a slight chance now in our Valley forecast for a few spotty showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop as cooler air moves in, too.

Valley highs will be back in the upper 70s next Tuesday. Then, we'll spend the rest of next week in the 80s.

__________________________________________

FALL TEMPERATURES ARE GETTING WARMER IN PHOENIX

On average, fall temperatures in Phoenix have risen over 5 degrees since the 1970s.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

___________________________________________

DROUGHT STATUS

77 percent of Arizona is still in drought.

That's down from 99 percent due to lots of monsoon rainfall over the past few months.

For the first time in nearly a year, none of Arizona is in "Exceptional Drought" (the worst kind). That's down from nearly 73 percent at the start of the year.

_________________________________________

MONSOON 2021

Phoenix Sky Harbor received 4.20 inches of rainfall this monsoon. That's more than an inch and a half above normal and the wettest monsoon we've seen since 2014.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

