Crews working to locate vehicles washed away in floodwater in Daisy Mountain area

PHOENIX — Crews are in the Daisy Mountain area Tuesday morning working to locate a vehicle reportedly washed away in floodwaters.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies are in the area of 10th Street and Dove Valley Road, where two vehicles reportedly washed away as heavy rain moved through the area.

According to MCSO, it appears that one person was able to safely exit their vehicle, but officials are working to locate the second vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Tuesday morning's storms led to multiple crashes, flight delays, and other hazards.

LIVE UPDATES: Storms bring flood watches, power outages, and flight delays to Phoenix area

Our crews also spotted vehicles stuck in flooded roadways near 12th Street and Hatcher Road.

Some parts of the Valley have received up to an inch or more of rain in the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.