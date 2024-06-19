As Texas braces for heavy rainfall, here's how to prepare for extreme weather events

Texas is bracing for days of heavy downpours as the Gulf of Mexico spins up trouble.

Alberto became the first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season on Wednesday.

“But the big story, like it is with most tropical systems, is going to be the rainfall and the potential for coastal flooding,” said National Hurricane Center director Mike Brennan, in a broadcast.

The system could dump double-digit rain and prompt coastal flooding along parts of the Texas and Louisiana coast, falling on ground that’s already saturated.

"We're going have a large amount of rain through Wednesday. There will be localized flooding, most of it located south of I-10,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire, in a press conference.

This comes as the National Hurricane Center monitors another potential system in the Atlantic, a kickoff to what is expected to be a hyperactive season.

"Whether it's in the Gulf or the Atlantic, we'll see what happens. But we tell people every year to prepare for hurricane season as if that will be the year that you get a storm. This year is no different, even if it is going to be busy and active,” Space City Weather meteorologist Matt Lanza said in a press conference.

Forecasters predict this will be the busiest and most extreme hurricane season on record.

Preparing for a hurricane

Putting together a basic hurricane kit isn't too difficult, and many supplies can be ordered online.

Each kit should include a gallon of water for each person in the household for several days, non-perishable food such as canned goods, and a can opener.

It’s also important to have a first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, a whistle to signal for help, and wipes and garbage bags.

Solar-powered cell phone chargers are also key.

A kit should also include a battery-powered or hand-crank NOAA Weather Radio.

People should get plenty of gas ahead of time and some cash.