WATCH: Mesa family looking to start over after fire destroys home, belongings

MESA, AZ — A house fire in Mesa Sunday now has a family trying to figure out what is next after losing everything.

Mesa Fire Department officials told ABC15 they believe the fire was started by an air conditioning unit, quickly spreading to other parts of the house near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home safely and the fire did not spread to other homes, but now the family is trying to start over, with one family member even losing their citizenship paperwork.

The replacement process for the paperwork can be painstaking and cost more than $500 to replace.

“I was thinking about my son's ultrasound photos. He’s 7 months... Just had him in December. All the little things running through my mind of what’s irreplaceable,” said Charisma Villalobos, who was able to get out of the house with her son.

Hear more from the family and what lies ahead for them after the destruction in the player above.

As the family looks to get back on track, a GoFundMe link has been set up to help support them.