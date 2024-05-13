Valleywise Health opens new Level 1 Trauma Center in Phoenix on Monday

PHOENIX — Valleywise Health Medical Center is opening a brand new trauma center to better serve patients who need emergency care in the Valley.

The new Level 1 Trauma Center opens Monday near 24th and Roosevelt streets in Phoenix.

Valleywise Health says its new trauma center has a helipad, two high-speed elevators, specially equipped trauma bays, burn trauma bays, indoor decontamination rooms, and warming lights to help trauma patients.

The medical center says it cared for more than 1,800 adult and more than 160 pediatric trauma patients in 2023.

