Social Security Administration is asking online users to sign into its new website

If you have an account online with the Social Security Administration, you might need to soon update your credentials. Those who created an account before Sept. 18, 2021, will soon be required to transition to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services, the agency said.

The agency says that the change will simplify the sign-in experience and "align with federal authentication standards" while providing "safe and secure access" to online services.

Social Security says it will turn off its previous online service later this year.

“My Social Security is a safe and secure way for people to do business with us,” said Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley. “We’re excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies.”

Those with existing Login.gov or ID.me accounts will not need to sign up for an account.

The online service provides "personalized tools for everyone, whether receiving benefits or not. People can use their account to request a replacement Social Security card, check the status of an application, estimate future benefits, or manage the benefits they already receive."

