YCSO seeking information on a crash last weekend where a car went off a cliff

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they continue investigating a deadly crash where a car went off a cliff last week.

Yavapai County authorities were called to the Thumb Butte area for a crash on August 16.

The vehicle involved, a 1995 Toyota Forerunner, crashed off a cliffside in the area.

The victim in the crash was previously identified as 39-year-old Kristin Little of Prescott.

YCSO is asking for any information related to the crash.

They are particularly interested in any information about the vehicle, any other vehicles that may have been involved in the crash, or any possible witnesses that may have seen the accident occur.

If you have any information related to the crash, you are asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.