Woman dead after car goes off cliff near Thumb Butte outside of Prescott

Woman has been identified as 39-year-old Kristin Little
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — A woman is dead after her car went off a 1,000-foot cliff near Thumb Butte Friday night, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were called to an area along Thumb Butte Road, approximately two miles before it meets Copper Basin Road for reports of a crash.

39-year-old Kristin Little's vehicle was found approximately 1,000 feet down the mountainside.

Due to difficult terrain and the setting sun, officials say they were not able to recover Little's body until Saturday morning.

Officials believe that Little was driving north on Thumb Butte Loop Road and veered to the left, going off the road and down the mountain.

This crash remains under investigation.

