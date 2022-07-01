PHOENIX — An alleged wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Friday morning in Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say initial reports of the wrong-way driver came in around 3:20 a.m. near I-10 and 43rd Avenue. The driver was reportedly headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

One person was taken into custody.

It's not known where the driver got on the freeway, how long they were traveling in the wrong lanes, or what led to the incident.

This is the second wrong-way driver stopped on Valley freeways in the same number of days. Another driver was stopped along Loop 202 South Mountain Thursday after driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the freeway.